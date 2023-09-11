NMU School of Nursing tackles job demand with career fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University Senior Nursing Students are preparing to start their careers.

Nursing Students filed into Whitman Hall Monday morning for a health care career fair. There were 17 health care systems ranging from hospitals to hospices, to veteran’s affairs that spoke with students about career opportunities.

Nursing Students Stephanie Winslow and Emma Carey said the fair showed there is a variety of career options in the Upper Peninsula.

“It seems like there’s a definite need for nursing care here in the U.P.,” Winslow said. “Actually, a drastic need for nursing care here in the U.P.”

“It’s really cool to see that there’s something more than just the hospital up here, job opportunity-wise,” Carey said.

Winslow said, as a non-traditional student, the school has helped her prepare for her career.

“NMU’s program definitely helped me to thrive in the program,” Winslow said. “I’m definitely prepared to put my skills that I learned here at NMU to work.”

Nursing Professor Michelle Andriacchi said there is a job demand beyond nursing in the Upper Peninsula.

“Health care systems need other disciplines besides nursing,” Andriacchi said. “So, we have opened this up to other fields, social work is definitely a huge need as well. But, nurses are needed across Michigan and in Wisconsin.”

There are currently 200 students enrolled in NMU’s Nursing Program. Andriacchi said those who are graduating from the program may not know where to start their careers.

“If we can get, today, 17 health care systems in one spot for a student to check everyone out, see where their needs are, see what health care system fits their needs the best,” Andriacchi said. “That’s exactly why we’re doing this and it’s a great opportunity for them to explore.”

Andriacchi said the School of Nursing has been hosting this fair for the past couple of semesters. She hopes that more organizations will join next semester.

