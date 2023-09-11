NMU restructures advising program

NMU Students.
NMU Students.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has revised its advising structure to better support the needs of students throughout their time at the university.

The goal is that most students will be assigned a dedicated adviser in their program cluster. That adviser will attend to those students’ specific needs from their arrival on campus all the way to graduation.

NMU Director of Student Success Neil Baumgartner says it’s a better approach from both a collective and an individual perspective.

“On that individual level, it’s helping to guide students on their personal, their career goals, and helping them to grow because the goals that you have coming in are going to shift as you grow throughout your experience, and on a collective level, being able to continue to increase the success rates of all of our students,” Baumgartner said.

Under the previous system, students would have a first-year advisor and a different one afterward. With the new advising program, students will be working with the same advisor throughout their academic careers.

“Continuity is really an important part for the students to be able to have that lasting relationship so that the advisors and the student can develop this relationship and grow with one another, and the advisor can continue to provide some developmentally appropriate advice all the way through,” Baumgartner added.

The team of about 17 advisors works closely with professors in the different departments to help advise the students as they progress.

“Faculty are really busy. They’re involved in teaching, professional development, research and service, and sometimes they’re well-intended but, they don’t really have the time to devote to the intricacies of advising that can happen, so having a professional advisor can kind of take the load off of them a little bit,” said NMU College of Business Dean/Department Head Carol Johnson.

Over the next few years, NMU is looking to expand the number of professional advisors to about 30.

