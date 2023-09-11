MSHS honors lives lost during 9/11 with flag planting ceremony

These are just some of the 2,977 flags the students planted.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Senior High School took time to honor the lives lost during 9/11 with a flag planting ceremony.

The students planted 2,977 flags to represent the lives lost during the September 11th terrorist attacks. The MSHS choir also performed a memorial song to the student body.

Although all of the students who participated in the ceremony were not alive during 9/11, they say it is important for everyone to remember those who lost their lives.

