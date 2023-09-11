Michigan gas prices decline 6 cents from a week ago

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas prices have dipped 6 cents over the past week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 10 cents less than this time last month and 22 cents less than this time last year. The national average currently sits 20 cents higher, at $3.83 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $24 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 9.07 to 9.32 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped from 217.4 to 214.7 million bbl.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 85 cents to settle at $87.54. The price of oil increased last week amid news that Saudi Arabia plans to continue its voluntary 1 million b/d production cut through the end of the year. Tight supply could boost oil prices if demand remains robust. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly from 422.9 to 416.6 million bbl.

“Michigan motorists continue to see a decrease in pump prices across the state,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, of AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Rising oil prices, higher gas demand, and tighter supply may push pump prices higher.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the highest average can be found in Gogebic County at $4.12 per gallon. Meantime, the lowest average is in Dickinson County at $3.53 per gallon.

