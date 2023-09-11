M-48 culvert project in Chippewa County slated to begin next Monday
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A culvert project on M-48 will begin Monday, Sept. 18.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $154,000 to replace a culvert on M-48 near Stalwart in Chippewa County.
County: Chippewa
Highway: M-48
Closest town: Stalwart
Start date: Monday, Sept. 18, 2023
Estimated end date: Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
Traffic restrictions: The work will require a posted detour on county roads. Westbound traffic will be detoured via Raber Road and Gogomain Road, with the route reversed for eastbound traffic.
Safety benefit: This project will replace a culvert that has reached the end of its service life, increasing safety for motorists and extending the lifespan of the roadway.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.