M-48 culvert project in Chippewa County slated to begin next Monday

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A culvert project on M-48 will begin Monday, Sept. 18.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $154,000 to replace a culvert on M-48 near Stalwart in Chippewa County.

County: Chippewa

Highway: M-48

Closest town: Stalwart

Start date: Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Estimated end date: Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Traffic restrictions: The work will require a posted detour on county roads. Westbound traffic will be detoured via Raber Road and Gogomain Road, with the route reversed for eastbound traffic.

Safety benefit: This project will replace a culvert that has reached the end of its service life, increasing safety for motorists and extending the lifespan of the roadway.

