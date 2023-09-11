Law enforcement officers run torch through Escanaba for Special Olympics fundraiser

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Special Olympics torch will run through the streets of Escanaba on Wednesday.

The Escanaba leg of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run raises funds for Special Olympics Michigan - Area 1, which includes Delta, Schoolcraft and Menominee counties.

Organizers said funds raised pay mainly for transportation as being in the U.P. can mean substantial costs to travel downstate. They also said the run creates a close connection between local law enforcement and the athletes.

“For the athletes, they just think it’s amazing that somebody that they look up to and respect has taken time to come and see them race and give them medals and high fives and hugs and such,” said Becky Carey, Area 1 director.

Check-in time for the race is at 5 p.m. in front of Elmer’s. Everyone is welcome to participate and the cost to race is $30.

For more information, visit the Escanaba Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.