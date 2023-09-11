Independent Healthcare Broker offering Medicare help session Wednesday

Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare wants you to take control of your healthcare.
Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News for a Medicare Help session.
Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News for a Medicare Help session.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for Medicare is coming up from October 15 to December 7.

During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to costs, benefits, coverage, providers and pharmacies.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare to review different types of coverage plans and the steps beneficiaries should take before the AEP.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon sits down with Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr to talk about different Medicare coverage plans and preparing for enrollment.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon sits down with Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr to talk about different Medicare coverage plans and preparing for enrollment.

Dorr says before the AEP, review your health status and take note of any medical plans you may have for the following year.

He says to contact your healthcare broker if you have one and to call him if you don’t.

Kevin Dorr will be offering free Medicare help sessions monthly. You can show up to Dead River Coffee Roasters on Baraga Ave. in Marquette at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for donuts, coffee, and to get your Medicare questions answered.

You can contact Kevin Dorr at (906) 360-0948 or visit his website at mappingmedicare.com.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon sits down with Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr to talk about...
TV6's Tia Trudgeon sits down with Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr to talk about...
