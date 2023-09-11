Great Lakes Recovery Centers volunteers step up on Day of Service

GLRC sign.
GLRC sign.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - In the U.S., Sept. 11 is a major date of significance and has become a day to do good in one’s community.

The Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is an organization that provides recovery services for substance abuse and mental health assistance. Children Services Director Derrick DePetro said the GLRC prioritizes community support throughout its program.

“Getting better is being able to give back. So being able to provide something for somebody else who may be struggling is part of the steps and for our clients, we try to get out and be in the community and give back,” said DePetro.

Much of the National Day of Service is about volunteering or supporting the community.

The Teal Lake location for the GLRC has incorporated hiking paths through its property. Volunteer and Marquette Women’s Center Development Director Andrea Numikoski said she volunteered Monday to help with trail maintenance because she wants to give back to her community.

“The women’s center receives so much help from the community and we like to give back as much as we can. Anywhere you can give back give back. We’re a small community and there are always people helping people,” said Numikoski.

The GLRC is a nonprofit organization that also greatly benefits from volunteer help. GLRC Community Relations and Marketing Director Amy Poirier said there is always something people can help out with.

“We have people who teach classes at some of our residential facilities. We’re looking for people who can help with graphic design in our marketing department, so we really have a lot of different things to do it’s just finding out where your skills are best suited,” said Poirier.

Poirier also says those interested in volunteering can call the GLRC HR department.

