Fall colors will soon take over Michigan’s county roads in the Upper Peninsula

FILE. A, aerial view of the fall colors from 2020, from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone.
FILE. A, aerial view of the fall colors from 2020, from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As the crisp fall air arrives, Michiganders flock to the best color viewing spots – and many of those are located alongside the Upper Peninsula’s county roads.

According to a press release from the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan, it’s the ideal time to enjoy an afternoon drive and take in the splendor of the fall leaves.  

“The County Road Association of Michigan encourages Michiganders to explore the beauty of the Upper Peninsula this fall,” said Denise Donohue, CRA CEO. “We all know Michigan has a lot to offer, and the changing leaves are just one of the state’s admirable qualities.”  

The County Road Association of Michigan has worked with the state’s 83 county road agencies to develop a list of the best county roads in the state for fall color. The list is located on CRA’s website at micountyroads.org/mibackroads.  

The list of fall color drives reflects the best suggestions from eight U.P. county road agencies.

Peak viewing conditions for the Upper Peninsula are expected from Sept. 18 to Oct. 9.  

Listed in alphabetical order, the following counties’ best fall color drives are:  

Chippewa County

  • North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area
  • Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford
  • Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123
  • Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Dickinson County

  • Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain
  • Metropolitan Road near Felch

Gogebic County

  • Black River Road to Black River Harbor
  • Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls
  • Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor
  • Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain
  • County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park
  • Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park

Houghton County

  • Covered Drive Road
  • Freda Road
  • Calumet Waterworks Road

Iron County

  • Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop
  • Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River
  • Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River
  • Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road

Keweenaw County

  • Brockway Mountain Drive
  • Lac La Belle Road
  • Gratiot Lake Road
  • Mohawk-Gay Road
  • Eagle Harbor Road
  • Cliff Drive
  • Five Mile Point Road

Marquette County

  • County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay
  • Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay
  • County Road 533 in Skandia
  • M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn

Ontonagon County

  • South Boundary Road from Presquile to Ontonagon

The 83 members of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan represent the unified voice for a safe and efficient county transportation infrastructure system in Michigan, including appropriate stewardship of the public’s right-of-way in rural and urban Michigan. Collectively, Michigan’s county road agencies manage 75% of all roads in the state, including 90,000 miles of roads and 5,700 bridges. County road agencies also maintain the state’s highway system in 63 counties. Michigan has the nation’s fourth-largest local road system.

