Fall colors will soon take over Michigan’s county roads in the Upper Peninsula

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As the crisp fall air arrives, Michiganders flock to the best color viewing spots – and many of those are located alongside the Upper Peninsula’s county roads.

According to a press release from the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan, it’s the ideal time to enjoy an afternoon drive and take in the splendor of the fall leaves.

“The County Road Association of Michigan encourages Michiganders to explore the beauty of the Upper Peninsula this fall,” said Denise Donohue, CRA CEO. “We all know Michigan has a lot to offer, and the changing leaves are just one of the state’s admirable qualities.”

The County Road Association of Michigan has worked with the state’s 83 county road agencies to develop a list of the best county roads in the state for fall color. The list is located on CRA’s website at micountyroads.org/mibackroads.

The list of fall color drives reflects the best suggestions from eight U.P. county road agencies.

Peak viewing conditions for the Upper Peninsula are expected from Sept. 18 to Oct. 9.

Listed in alphabetical order, the following counties’ best fall color drives are:

Chippewa County

North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Dickinson County

Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain

Metropolitan Road near Felch

Gogebic County

Black River Road to Black River Harbor

Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls

Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor

Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain

County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park

Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park

Houghton County

Covered Drive Road

Freda Road

Calumet Waterworks Road

Iron County

Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop

Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River

Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River

Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road

Keweenaw County

Brockway Mountain Drive

Lac La Belle Road

Gratiot Lake Road

Mohawk-Gay Road

Eagle Harbor Road

Cliff Drive

Five Mile Point Road

Marquette County

County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay

Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay

County Road 533 in Skandia

M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn

Ontonagon County

South Boundary Road from Presquile to Ontonagon

The 83 members of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan represent the unified voice for a safe and efficient county transportation infrastructure system in Michigan, including appropriate stewardship of the public’s right-of-way in rural and urban Michigan. Collectively, Michigan’s county road agencies manage 75% of all roads in the state, including 90,000 miles of roads and 5,700 bridges. County road agencies also maintain the state’s highway system in 63 counties. Michigan has the nation’s fourth-largest local road system.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.