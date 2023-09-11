Escanaba Area Public Schools promotes suicide prevention through education, connection

Posters with mental health resources paper the walls at Escanaba Jr/Sr High School.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Stress and anxiety are the main things the senior class president at Escanaba Jr/Sr High School said are hurting students’ mental health.

She said students who are struggling don’t need to handle it alone.

“Taking care of your mental health is important in a lot of different ways,” Leia Economopoulos, senior class president at Escanaba Jr/Sr High School, said. “Because, if you hold it too much for yourself, it an become dangerous, and I feel like it’s very important to speak out when you are struggling.”

School organizers said sometimes children who are struggling don’t feel comfortable reaching out to adults, and that’s when their friends can really help.

“Usually what will happen if a student is really struggling, if they feel uneasy just come in and asking for help, often they’ll tell a friend,” said Le Ann Bink, Escanaba Jr/Sr High School social worker. “Or maybe a friend hears them, kind of sees some warning signs, and they’ll come tell us.”

About five years ago, the Escanaba Area Public Schools decided to add more mental health programs and staff. Superintendent Coby Fletcher said the district recognized the impacts mental health had on students.

“We made the purposeful decision to support student mental health because a student struggling with these issues will have a hard time focusing on academics without support,” Fletcher said.

The district hired social workers and behavioral interventionists for each campus to ensure students would have the help they needed whenever they needed it.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, but Bink said suicide prevention and awareness is a year-round endeavor. However, the Jr/Sr High School is paying special attention to the issue during the month.

“Right now, what we’re doing though is we’re getting on the PA, we’re talking about the warning signs,” she said. “Helping kids to start a conversation if they see the warning signs out there, and to seek the support that’s needed.”

For those struggling, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

