The Drive-In held its final car show for the season in Baraga

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday was the last car show held at The Drive-In for the season.

The Drive-In had cars ranging from stock to modified. There were also malts, food and root beer served while a live band played.

The Drive-In co-owner said the successful season of nostalgic car shows brings everyone together and it’s all thanks to their employees.

“Yeah, we’ve had a good season and I am really proud of my staff. They have really pulled through for us this summer. We have a lot of young girls that we hire out of college and high school so the hardest time is right now when they are back in college and are back in high school,” said Beth Reynolds, The Drive-In co-owner.

The Drive-In has car shows every Tuesday during the summer. Reynolds expects the car shows to return again next summer.

