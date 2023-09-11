Dickinson County firefighters climb Pine Mountain to honor 9/11 victims

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The September 11th attack on the World Trade Center in New York City reached its 22nd anniversary Monday and first responders across the U.P. memorialized those who died on that day in various ways.

Dickinson County firemen honored 9/11 victims by walking the Pine Mountain steps. Since 2021, Breitung Township firefighters and first responders have climbed the 500 steps in memory of the three hundred and forty-three firefighters and paramedics who died during the attacks.

Lt. Ryan Sanders says you need to walk up and down the steps about three times to reach the height of the Twin Towers. Each tower had 110 floors.

“We actually have two Integrity Care paramedics walking up right now too, so it’s nice to get everybody involved,” Sanders said. “Hopefully we can spread the word next year and have a bigger turnout.”

Sanders says it’s important to continue to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.