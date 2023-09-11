Dickinson County firefighters climb Pine Mountain to honor 9/11 victims

Dickinson County firemen honor 9/11 victims by walking the Pine Mountain steps.
Dickinson County firemen honor 9/11 victims by walking the Pine Mountain steps.(WLUC)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The September 11th attack on the World Trade Center in New York City reached its 22nd anniversary Monday and first responders across the U.P. memorialized those who died on that day in various ways.

Dickinson County firemen honored 9/11 victims by walking the Pine Mountain steps. Since 2021, Breitung Township firefighters and first responders have climbed the 500 steps in memory of the three hundred and forty-three firefighters and paramedics who died during the attacks.

Lt. Ryan Sanders says you need to walk up and down the steps about three times to reach the height of the Twin Towers. Each tower had 110 floors.

“We actually have two Integrity Care paramedics walking up right now too, so it’s nice to get everybody involved,” Sanders said. “Hopefully we can spread the word next year and have a bigger turnout.”

Sanders says it’s important to continue to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Menominee man sentenced for methamphetamine possession, intent to deliver
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
The U.S. Army Reserve Center sign.
Harvey US Army Reserve Center closes after more than 30 years
Billerud paper mill in Escanaba.
Billerud’s Escanaba Mill to temporarily layoff employees in October

Latest News

TV6 Investigates the closure of an Upper Michigan prison and its lingering impact on the...
TV6 Investigates: Ojibway Correctional Facility closure still felt 5 years later
NMU Students.
NMU restructures advising program
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker releases response on sexual misconduct allegations
Michigan Department of Transportation
M-48 culvert project in Chippewa County slated to begin next Monday