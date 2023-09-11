Damp & cool to start the new week

It’s a damp start to the week with areas of patchy fog. A cold front across the U.P. will keep scattered rain showers around during the day. Some spotty rain will continue through tomorrow. Otherwise, plan on a cool and breezy day. Northerly winds will have gusts of 20-25mph, which will cause larger waves and dangerous swimming conditions along the beaches of Marquette and Alger counties. High pressure returns for the midweek and temperatures increase to seasonal ranges.

Today: Scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s north, low to mid 60s south

Tuesday: Cloudy with spotty rain

>Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s south

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and nice

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday: Clouds decreasing and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

