Cool, showery, breezy before warm-up later this week

Stout high pressure over the Canadian Shield maintains the cool airmass over Upper Michigan early this week, but low-pressure systems sneaking under the high keep rain chances in play before subsiding early Wednesday.

The fall-like conditions transition to late summer warmth Thursday through Friday, before a Northwestern Ontario system brings back the cooling plus showers and isolated thunderstorms towards the weekend.

Tonight: Periods of cloudiness with spotty rain showers, patchy inland fog; north winds gusting 20-25 mph

>Lows: Lower 40s Inland / 50s Nearshore

Tuesday: Partly sunny with spotty, overall light showers; cool with north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 50s to Lower 60s Farther South

Wednesday: Scattered clouds early with patchy morning frost and fog, turning mostly sunny into the afternoon; cool

>Highs: 60

Thursday: Chilly early patchy morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny and warmer afternoon temperatures

>Highs: 70s West / 60s East

Friday: Increasing clouds with showers, isolated thunderstorms west spreading east towards evening; mild-to-warm and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers; cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.