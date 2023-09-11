Baraga County first responders host appreciation picnic

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders from across Baraga County met in L’Anse Waterfront Park on Sunday for a picnic to appreciate the community and fellow departments.

The event had games, free food and drinks for the community as well as boat rides and equipment demonstrations.

L’Anse Fire Department Chief Cory Frisk said this event is inspired by the successful community picnic this summer.

“It’s the camaraderie amongst all the agencies and just getting out and doing something for the kids. We don’t get a chance to do this very often except when we are on call, so to come together and socialize and get with the community is a great thing,” said Frisk.

Despite the less-than-favorable weather, the community still came to spend time with local first responders.

Baraga County Sheriff Joe Brogan said Sunday was a great way for each agency to interact with the community outside of emergency situations.

“It gives the community members a chance to meet the people who meet them under emergency conditions a lot of times and you know there is more to it than that. So, we are just here having a good time,” said Brogan.

Director of Bay Ambulance and Paramedic Gary Wadaga said this event showed the community what their equipment is for. He also said Sunday’s event also holds significance beyond the food and games.

“The date has significance. You know the day before 9-11, we’ve kind of decided that we would like to make this an annual event around 9-11. Because so many people gave their lines trying to mitigate that miserable day,” said Wadaga.

Frisk also said he is excited to be further involved in the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.