Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession

UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from Metzger on July 22, 2022.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Melissa Rose Metzger, 37, of Wilson was sentenced to 20 months to 10 years in prison for possession of Methamphetamine, according to the Menominee County Prosecutor.

According to court documents and information presented in open court, UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from Metzger on July 22, 2022.

A confidential informant purchased the Schedule II controlled substance from Metzger for $100. A chemical test was positive for methamphetamine.

The prosecutor’s office said they are proud of their teamwork with UPSET, who make a real difference in the fight against drug use and trafficking in the Upper Peninsula.

