NMU students hold clothes swap at Dead River Coffee

This event saw nearly 100 people in attendance, and the students consider it a success. The students hope to do another event in the future.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, three NMU students planned and held a clothing swap at Dead River Coffee in Marquette.

The event took place between 9 a.m. and went on until 3 p.m.

Participants could bring their clothes and trade them, though eventgoers didn’t need to drop off any clothes to take any. The remaining clothes will be donated to local thrift stores.

The three students who orchestrated this event were NMU Juniors McKenna Bryce, Sierra Kreiner and Madie Lobeig, NMU senior. Dead River Coffee Owner Sloan Dorr was hands off this event and only provided the space, says Loebig.

Alongside the clothing swap, there was a jewelry stand run by Loebig. She has been doing pop-up jewelry stands for more than half a year.

“It’s an affordable and accessible way for students to do an activity in town and it’s nice that it’s a rainy day as this is something to do,” says Loebig “And It’s getting new clothes for the season and getting out things you didn’t want.”

This event saw nearly 100 people in attendance, and the students consider it a success. They hope to do another event in the future.

