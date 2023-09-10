Menominee man sentenced for methamphetamine possession, intent to deliver

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 57-year-old man from Menominee has been sentenced following an investigation in November 2022.

According to the Menominee County Prosecutor, Jeffery Wayne Tomes, 57, of Menominee was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison for Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Tomes pled guilty to the felony drug charge on April 13, 2023.

According to court documents and information presented in open court, Detectives from UPSET executed a search warrant at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee on Nov. 2, 2022. 462.74 grams of methamphetamine, over a pound, was seized in the investigation.

Law enforcement personnel estimated the street value of the methamphetamine at $45,000. Further investigation revealed Tomes received seven prior such deliveries of methamphetamine from California since 2019.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
Billerud paper mill in Escanaba.
Billerud’s Escanaba Mill to temporarily layoff employees in October
Tree showing some fall colors in Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee
How wildfire smoke, drought, recent temperature swing are impacting early UP fall colors
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash sentenced to prison
This bear pictured above is an example of what hunters are looking for out in the wild.
Bear hunters see early success this season during first week

Latest News

UPSET Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of one gram of crystal methamphetamine from...
Wilson woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession
Marquette celebrated its annual Fall Beer Fest.
Marquette wraps up 14th annual Beer Fest
Staff said the event consisted of six different reading stations. There was also a prize...
Friends of the Escanaba Public Library search for knowledge with scavenger hunt
September 9th is officially deemed “Ray Day” in the city of Ishpeming.
Ishpeming Kiwanis Club opens Ray Leverton playground