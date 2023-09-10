Menominee man sentenced for methamphetamine possession, intent to deliver

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 57-year-old man from Menominee has been sentenced following an investigation in November 2022.

According to the Menominee County Prosecutor, Jeffery Wayne Tomes, 57, of Menominee was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison for Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Tomes pled guilty to the felony drug charge on April 13, 2023.

According to court documents and information presented in open court, Detectives from UPSET executed a search warrant at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee on Nov. 2, 2022. 462.74 grams of methamphetamine, over a pound, was seized in the investigation.

Law enforcement personnel estimated the street value of the methamphetamine at $45,000. Further investigation revealed Tomes received seven prior such deliveries of methamphetamine from California since 2019.

