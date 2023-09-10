Man charged with making a false report of terrorism following threats against Menominee courthouse

The Menominee County Courthouse. (WLUC Photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Florida man is currently in a Wisconsin jail, awaiting extradition to Michigan for making threats against the Menominee County Courthouse.

According to the Menominee County prosecutor, Michael Joseph Egan, 53, of Gainesville, Florida has been charged with False Report or Threat of Terrorism. The offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, on Sept. 5, 2023, a concerned citizen reported to Menominee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) personnel that a man, later identified as Egan, had aggressively approached the citizen in the parking lot and stated that the “Country stole my wife, family, and van” and that he was there to “shoot everyone.” The citizen further reported Egan made specific threats that he would shoot Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Rogg.

The citizen elaborated that when Egan made that comment, he brandished his fingers imitating a pistol and put his hand within four inches of the citizen’s face.

MSCO Deputy assigned to courthouse security reported that Egan fled the parking lot in a white Dodge pickup truck. Egan was eventually located and arrested by the Marinette Police Department in Wisconsin.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Egan is being held in the Marinette County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

Prosecutor Rogg has also filed to revoke the $5,000 cash/surety bond Egan is presently subject to for a July 2023 arrest for Fleeing and Eluding and Reckless Driving in the 95A District Court. A preliminary examination is scheduled for that case on Sept. 11, 2023, at 3 p.m.

