Hundreds attend Grand Marais Rock and Mineral Show

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Burt Township Community Center was full of music, food, and rocks on Sunday.

The Grand Marais Rock and Mineral Show is a two-day event where collectors, vendors, and artists can gather to share their passion for rocks, minerals, and agates.

The Rock and Mineral Show started in 2019. Co-Manager Karen Brzys said there was a desire for a show like this.

“There was a rock and mineral show at a state park,” Brzys said. “Then they quit doing it, and everybody wanted to have a rock and mineral show in the eastern U.P. and we just decided to start it.”

Brzys said there were 38 vendors at the event. She said she’s seen the show grow in popularity over the years.

“The whole industry, actually, has grown,” Brzys said. “It’s kind of been in phases. Back in the 1950s and 1960s, rock collecting was big and then it kind of died out. Now, in the last 10 to 15 years, it started to increase again. I think people have figured out it’s a way to recharge their batteries.”

Co-Manager Bill Kuhn said about 800 people attended the show on Saturday. He said shows like this bring more people to Grand Marais.

“Last night, I went into town and bought two pizzas, the pub was packed with people,” Kuhn said. “The local people that I was sitting with told me it was because of the rock show. It wouldn’t be like this if we weren’t here in town this weekend. We’re glad to be welcomed here, from those of us that are out of town, and the locals realize the support we’re bringing to their town.”

Both Brzys and Kuhn said they want to keep bringing back the rock and mineral show. Next year, they said the show will move from Saturday and Sunday to Friday and Saturday. Click here to learn more about the Grand Marais Rock and Mineral Show.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.