Grey end to the weekend with scattered showers tomorrow

Cloudy skies for Sunday with rain chances Monday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Calm but cloudy skies end the weekend with more chances of rain slated for Monday and parts of Tuesday. Rain chances dwindle by Tuesday afternoon with a warming trend by the end of this week. Temperatures will be below average for the start of the work week in the 50s but warmer air approaches from the west warming us back into the 70s by Friday and Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated rain chances possible

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Monday, Patriot Day: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning; scattered rain chances in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; rain chances in the morning but tapers off in the afternoon

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy in the morning with clearer skies in the afternoon; cool and breezy

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; mild air with the occasional breeze

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; mild air lingers with chances of scattered rain in the evening

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

