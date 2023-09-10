Friends of the Escanaba Public Library search for knowledge with scavenger hunt

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Friends of the Escanaba Public Library organization hosted a free Back to School Scavenger Hunt for young students.

Staff said the event consisted of six different reading stations. There was also a prize drawing for students to win one of four $50 Amazon gift cards.

The organization’s President Kelly Pepin stated this event has a mix of indoor and outdoor activities.

“The love birds [are] outside and on the other side, outside of the library complex in our garden, we have a 15-board story walk where [students] have to read the stories in the story walk to get their cards stamped,” Pepin said. “Then, we have the library bookmobile, and they have to visit that to get their stamp there and then inside there are three other activities.”

Pepin said one inside activity included students having to show their library cards or sign up for a library card. Students then checked out a book with the kid’s librarian.

