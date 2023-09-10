Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say

Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three weeks ago, has been found, the airport said.(Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport)
By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Three weeks ago, a woman flying internationally said Delta Air Lines lost her dog at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but the airport posted on social media that the dog was miraculously found in good health on Saturday, WANF reports.

Maia was found hiding near the North Cargo facilities, the airport said. She was taken to a vet and will return home soon.

Robin Allgood, a volunteer with an organization called Lost Pet Recovery, said she reached out to airport officials to search the property after a FedEx employee told her he had seen Maia.

Allgood told Atlanta News First that she slid on her back under a cargo rail and grabbed the dog, taking Maia to safety.

Robin Allgood was part of the team to find the missing Maia at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta...
Robin Allgood was part of the team to find the missing Maia at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, she said.(Robin Allgood)

Paula Rodriguez, Maia’s owner, said she tried to take her pet from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic to San Francisco, California.

When she went through customs in Atlanta on Aug. 18, officials reportedly denied her entry. Rodriguez said that she had to sleep in a detention center and was separated from Maia.

The next day, Maia was not with her when she went to board the plane.

“I was crying, I had panic attacks on the plane,” Rodriguez said. “I had to get on the plane because the U.S. Border Control told me, ‘Hey, we can’t have you here by law in this airport for more than 24 hours.’”

Airport officials later told Rodriguez that Maia had broken out of her kennel, she said.

Rodriguez and Maia will soon be reunited!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
Billerud paper mill in Escanaba.
Billerud’s Escanaba Mill to temporarily layoff employees in October
Tree showing some fall colors in Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee
How wildfire smoke, drought, recent temperature swing are impacting early UP fall colors
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash sentenced to prison
This bear pictured above is an example of what hunters are looking for out in the wild.
Bear hunters see early success this season during first week

Latest News

Representatives of Connect Marquette and Nicolet Bank presented the check on Thursday.
Iron Range Roll donates $10K to YMCA of Marquette County
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it charges through open waters
Prizes range from $105 to $2000 depending on where people finish, and there are a few rules,...
Organizers give tips, reminders for 45th annual Gogebic Walleye Tournament
The ceremony started with a helicopter and a two-man power saw.
The Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo opens with log-cutting ceremony