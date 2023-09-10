Art and Music on the Mountain rocks with success

Marquette Mountain Resort finishes its Art on the Mountain and Music on the Moutain and has...
Marquette Mountain Resort finishes its Art on the Mountain and Music on the Moutain and has great success.
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain finished its music and art fair.

These events took place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Even though the weather was less than ideal on Sunday, the Resort General manager says the events were still a success.

These events featured a plethora of food and wine, as well as music performed by One Man Band, which was sponsored by the Fire Station in support of the Woman’s Center of Marquette.

“The Marquette area, Marquette County, the U.P. per capita I think we have many many artists and many many musicians; and the area is beautiful and why wouldn’t you be here if you’re an artist,” says the General Manager of the resort Kate Johnson. “And so, to be able to feature that is just something we really enjoy doing.”

The Marquette Mountain Resort features events every weekend for the rest of September and has more in the coming months.

Click here to view their full calendar.

