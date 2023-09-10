2nd Annual Bay Area Veteran Fishing Derby reels in new tradition

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, veterans in Delta County took part in the 2nd annual Bay Area Veterans Fishing Derby in Escanaba.

Boat captains volunteered their time to take these vets fishing on Lake Michigan.

Jeff Sierpien and his wife were the lead organizers, and he stated that he enjoys this event for one main reason.

“It’s a reflection of our community to get out fishermen and sportsmen together with veterans from our local area, to show our appreciation to our veterans for the sacrifices they have done for our nation,” Sierpien said.

Sierpien continued saying that getting this derby organized was a lot of work. He said he connected with the captains and participants by going to multiple banquets in the city.

“Then, I spoke on behalf of the fishing derby and was able to solicit boaters that were in the audience and that allowed me to get 20 voters,” Sierpien said. “Then, we used the veteran services officer for Delta County and other veteran organizations to find veterans who would then go fishing.”

Steve Sager was one of the volunteer boat captains. He said socializing with new veterans is something small he can do to thank them for their service.

“I just love to get these guys out. It’s a small thing we can do to thank them and show them that we appreciate all that they have done for the rest of us,” Sager said.

Apart from fishing his entire life, the camaraderie of the event is why Veteran Barry Holm says he’s back for year two.

”I decided to sign up this year because I just have a blast meeting new people,” Holm said. “I love to meet the extra veterans that are here, and I don’t know them all but sooner or later I will.”

Sierpien said after fishing on the bay, the veterans enjoyed a lunch, awards and a raffle. He also said he wants to thank all the volunteers and sponsors that made this event possible.

