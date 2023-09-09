Marquette wraps up 14th annual Beer Fest

One of the stands at Beer Fest.
One of the stands at Beer Fest.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday completes the 14th annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival at the Lower Harbor in Marquette. Attendees could choose from more than 500 beers from 87 different Michigan Breweries. The festival was run entirely by volunteers and money from the event goes back into the Michigan Brewers Guild.

The Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director said Beer Fest is an important opportunity for local breweries.

“I love local beer and want more people to learn about it and love it too, but it’s a great way for our member breweries to get the word out about their brewery. Whether they distribute beer or just want to encourage people to come and find them traveling or in another region,” said Graham.

Beer Fest wrapped up Saturday night at midnight.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash sentenced to prison
Billerud paper mill in Escanaba.
Billerud’s Escanaba Mill to temporarily layoff employees in October
File photo of money
Attorney General charges Ontonagon man with embezzlement from vulnerable adult
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles

Latest News

The U.S. Army Reserve Center sign.
Harvey US Army Reserve Center closes after more than 30 years
September 9th is officially deemed "Ray Day" in the city of Ishpeming.
Ishpeming Kiwanis Club opens Ray Leverton playground
Cool-to-mild sunny start to the weekend before rain moves in west Saturday night.
Chilly, foggy morning Saturday followed by daytime sun -- then evening rain
The 8th annual Golf Classic was held at Wawonowin Country Club.
Golf Classic held at Wawonowin Country Club