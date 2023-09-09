Marquette wraps up 14th annual Beer Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday completes the 14th annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival at the Lower Harbor in Marquette. Attendees could choose from more than 500 beers from 87 different Michigan Breweries. The festival was run entirely by volunteers and money from the event goes back into the Michigan Brewers Guild.

The Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director said Beer Fest is an important opportunity for local breweries.

“I love local beer and want more people to learn about it and love it too, but it’s a great way for our member breweries to get the word out about their brewery. Whether they distribute beer or just want to encourage people to come and find them traveling or in another region,” said Graham.

Beer Fest wrapped up Saturday night at midnight.

