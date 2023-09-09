Ishpeming Kiwanis Club opens Ray Leverton playground

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Kiwanis Club commemorated a new playground Saturday in Ray Leverton’s name.

Leverton, an Ishpeming native, spent his time helping the Ishpeming community in any way he could. September 9 is officially celebrated as “Ray Day” in the City of Ishpeming, which is also his birthday.

Anthony Bertucci, Ishpeming Kiwanis Club President, said the Kiwanis Club and other community organizations have raised $155,000 toward the project since Leverton’s death in 2021.

“Ray was a longtime Kiwanian. A very involved community member always supported the city of Ishpeming and the Ishpeming school system... We felt it was just a great way to honor him, to honor a fellow Kiwanian and a great community member by naming the playground after him.”

The Ray Leverton playground is located just outside the Mining Heritage Pavilion.

