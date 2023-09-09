Incoming rain lasts through weekend and start of next week

Be sure to have the umbrella nearby as rain chances increase through late tonight and most of tomorrow. While the rain is not heavy and widespread some areas can experience the occasional downpour at times so plan ahead as we go into the work week. Rain chances dwindle by Tuesday with slightly warmer air looking to move in as we approach Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy; rain chances start overnight into Sunday

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered rain chances across the U.P.

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Monday, Patriot Day: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered showers with chances of isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of rain and thundershowers in the morning with cooler air

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds throughout the day; cool and breezy

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; seasonal air

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; mild

>Highs: 70s

