Harvey US Army Reserve Center closes after more than 30 years

The U.S. Army Reserve Center sign.
The U.S. Army Reserve Center sign.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Army Reserve Center is home to one of nine army bridging companies in the U.S. Army Reserve. This brigade of engineers has seen deployment across the world as far back as 2003. The Reserve Center in Harvey has closed and will move its assets to Hammond, Wisconsin.

Stg. Major Dave Lehr said the Army Bridgers are an integral part of Army operations.

“One of the things that makes our army better than any other military is our ability to get to places and our supply and logistics. And bridges are a key part of that you know mobility in a battlefield is really important,” said Lehr.

The reserves meet for one week every month for training. The Army Reserve in Harvey has 35 soldiers. These soldiers have the choice of traveling to Hammond, Wisconsin, entering the National Guard, or leaving the reserves without penalty.

Commander of the 327th Engineers Brigade, Col. Elliot Schroeder said the reserves used this leased location because of its close proximity to Lake Superior.

“What was great is it had easy access but we also have this access in other locations as well. So the location was great but unfortunately, we don’t own the facility. Owning it would have made it a lot different decision a long time ago,” said Schroeder.

Col. Schroeder said the army will still play a part in the community despite the closing of this location. Battalion Commander Kyle Lundequam said many soldiers have chosen to either relocate or take the travel time to Hammond.

“As we close this, the sadness isn’t that we will never see these soldiers again, because we will. They are still a part of our family, a part of our culture. It’s a sadness for the future soldiers that don’t have this home to build those relationships in the same way we have for the last 30 years,” said Lundequam.

The Army will reimburse the soldiers for travel fees.

