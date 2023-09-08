Watson ruled out, Doubs questionable ahead of Sunday’s season opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Christian Watson has been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury, while Romeo Doubs was ruled questionable.

Watson had been held out of practice all week with the injury. It is unclear when he sustained the injury. Doubs has practiced on Thursday and Friday with limited participation, although Matt LaFleur expressed optimism he would be available on Sunday.

Should Doubs not be able to go, the Packers would be without two of their most experienced wide receivers. Doubs, Watson and Samori Toure are the only wide receivers on the roster with NFL game experience. Wide receiver Jayden Reed is expected to have a larger role in the offense in his NFL debut.

