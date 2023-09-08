Watson ruled out, Doubs questionable ahead of Sunday’s season opener

Green Bay Packers wide receivers Christian Watson(9) and Romeo Doubs (87)warms up on the field...
Green Bay Packers wide receivers Christian Watson(9) and Romeo Doubs (87)warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Christian Watson has been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury, while Romeo Doubs was ruled questionable.

Watson had been held out of practice all week with the injury. It is unclear when he sustained the injury. Doubs has practiced on Thursday and Friday with limited participation, although Matt LaFleur expressed optimism he would be available on Sunday.

Should Doubs not be able to go, the Packers would be without two of their most experienced wide receivers. Doubs, Watson and Samori Toure are the only wide receivers on the roster with NFL game experience. Wide receiver Jayden Reed is expected to have a larger role in the offense in his NFL debut.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash sentenced to prison
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
UPDATE: Ironwood woman guilty of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County sentenced to prison
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says scheme didn’t seem serious

Latest News

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Amon-Ra St....
Lions spoil Chiefs’ celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL’s opener
High school volleyball highlights, high school football Game of the Week preview
High school volleyball highlights, high school football Game of the Week preview
Michigan Tech soccer looks to build on last Saturday's performance
Michigan Tech soccer looks to build on last Saturday's performance
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Week 1 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP
High school volleyball highlights, Michigan Tech volleyball hopes to rebound
High school volleyball highlights, Michigan Tech volleyball hopes to rebound