Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
UPDATE: Ironwood woman guilty of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County sentenced to prison
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says scheme didn’t seem serious
Sawmill operator agrees to compliance with federal child labor laws after Wisconsin teen suffers fatal injuries operating dangerous machinery

Latest News

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
Organizers say you can take any glasses you like.
Ishpeming Lions to give free glasses to those in need
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Robert Stalter left his home with his dog Smoke on Saturday morning for their routine walk when...
Dog returns home alone with ripped leash after owner killed in hit-and-run, police say
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post