WATCH: Operation Safe Harbor starts Thursday, suspect arrested after MSP cruiser fire

By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday we take a look at a full-scale operation taking place on Mackinac Island, information about the demolition of the old Marquette hospital, the suspect arrested in an ongoing Sault Ste. Marie MSP investigation and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 7, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

