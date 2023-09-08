Taylor Swift bringing Eras Concert film to Thomas Theaters

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film is coming to Thomas Theaters in Upper Michigan beginning in October.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all Taylor Swift fans! The pop star is bringing her Eras Tour concert movie to theaters across the country and here in Upper Michigan.

Thomas Theater Group will have multiple showings of the movie. Tickets go on sale online Thursday night and in-person Friday.

The vice president for Thomas Theaters says they’ve already had many calls to ask if they’ll have the concert film.

“Social media gets the word out, everyone is asking and posting and wondering if we’re playing it, we are definitely playing the movie, we are not really limited on show times so if we sell out a theater we will open another one, it will be available for several weekends in a row, the same shows,” said Valarie Andes, Thomas Theater Group vice president.

The first show is on Oct. 13. It runs through that weekend, followed by more weekends after that. Ticket prices are set by Taylor Swift.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles
The Marquette City Fire Department said it responded to 354 W. Crescent St. for a structure...
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
storms
Showers & storms then cooler air
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Lake Antoine Park History Wall.
Lake Antoine Park Beach House has new history wall
Instead of a ribbon, they cut a log to open the dinner portion of the evening.
The Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo opens with log-cutting ceremony
Expo attendees can also take advantage of fun activities and climb into or on some of the heavy...
Great Lakes Logging Expo kicks off Thursday in Escanaba
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Operation Safe Harbor starts Thursday, suspect arrested after MSP cruiser fire