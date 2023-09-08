Taylor Swift bringing Eras Concert film to Thomas Theaters

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all Taylor Swift fans! The pop star is bringing her Eras Tour concert movie to theaters across the country and here in Upper Michigan.

Thomas Theater Group will have multiple showings of the movie. Tickets go on sale online Thursday night and in-person Friday.

The vice president for Thomas Theaters says they’ve already had many calls to ask if they’ll have the concert film.

“Social media gets the word out, everyone is asking and posting and wondering if we’re playing it, we are definitely playing the movie, we are not really limited on show times so if we sell out a theater we will open another one, it will be available for several weekends in a row, the same shows,” said Valarie Andes, Thomas Theater Group vice president.

The first show is on Oct. 13. It runs through that weekend, followed by more weekends after that. Ticket prices are set by Taylor Swift.

