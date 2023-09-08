Renovations underway at Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center in Marquette County now has a physical space.

The center is dedicated to providing services for young survivors of trauma. What used to be a dental office is now the Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center located on US-41 in Marquette Township.

“We have been in operation, providing services throughout the summer,” said Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Sarah Zyburt. “But we didn’t have a location yet. We got access to this building at the beginning of September and now we are at the stage where we are ready to get it ready to have kids in.”

Zyburt said the organization moved into the location at the beginning of the month. As TV6 reported in May, the idea to create a center like this has been in the works for 12 years. Now, thanks to a grant from the M.E. Davenport Foundation, the staff can begin to furnish the center. Zyburt said there will be 8-10 meeting spaces with forensic interview equipment.

“There’s equipment that is needed to do that and that grant is helping to pay for the necessary equipment and software that allows us to have that trauma-informed conversation with kiddos,” Zyburt said.

The M.E. Davenport Foundation has already awarded the center $10,000 for essential program-related supplies. It will give a matching grant of up to another $10,000 to support services. The deadline for donations to meet that goal is September 15 and despite the work left to do at the space, Zyburt said staff can take clients on an as-needed basis, providing in-office interviews and more.

“We also provide advocacy, which is like case management for kiddos, so we actually stay in contact with them providing support,” said Zyburt. “If they end up needing to go to court, we support that and any medical care and therapy that they need.”

Zyburt said she and the staff want to thank all the partners involved, She said the center will host a grand opening once all renovations are complete. If you’re interested in donating, you can call (906) 262-0091.

