Organizers give tips, reminders for 45th annual Gogebic Walleye Tournament

(WLUC) - Friday is the first day of the two-day 45 annual Lake Gogebic Walleye tournament.

Prizes range from $105 to $2000 depending on where people finish and there are a few rules, tips and things to remember.

Officials said all fish must be registered and released alive. They also said it’s important to remember that the speed limit on the lake is 55 miles per hour.

Owner of Bergland Outfitters LLC Motel and Bait Shop Mike Mcmann has a few more tips for all competitors regarding catching Walleye.

“If you can get leaches defiantly use leaches, but they are pretty hard to come by right now, considering I’m a leach trapper for the area and we don’t have leaches. Slip bobbers and crawlers are a good way to catch walleye right now,” Mcmann said. “Also, trolling in the big mud flats with a crawler harness or crank baits are working well now.”

The tournament starts Friday and continues Saturday at 8 a.m. ET.

