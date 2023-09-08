Organizers give tips, reminders for 45th annual Gogebic Walleye Tournament

Bergland Outfitters LLC motel and bait shop said Crawler bait like this will be used on during...
Bergland Outfitters LLC motel and bait shop said Crawler bait like this will be used on during the Tournament.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLUC) - Friday is the first day of the two-day 45 annual Lake Gogebic Walleye tournament.

Prizes range from $105 to $2000 depending on where people finish and there are a few rules, tips and things to remember.

Officials said all fish must be registered and released alive. They also said it’s important to remember that the speed limit on the lake is 55 miles per hour.

Owner of Bergland Outfitters LLC Motel and Bait Shop Mike Mcmann has a few more tips for all competitors regarding catching Walleye.

“If you can get leaches defiantly use leaches, but they are pretty hard to come by right now, considering I’m a leach trapper for the area and we don’t have leaches. Slip bobbers and crawlers are a good way to catch walleye right now,” Mcmann said. “Also, trolling in the big mud flats with a crawler harness or crank baits are working well now.”

The tournament starts Friday and continues Saturday at 8 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles
The Marquette City Fire Department said it responded to 354 W. Crescent St. for a structure...
No injuries reported in Marquette house fire
The owner encourages anyone who was there at the time of the theft to contact the restaurant...
UPDATE: Stolen Sky Sushi restaurant flowerpot returned
storms
Showers & storms then cooler air
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Bergman said the size of playground will but cut into two sections one being Infront of the...
Crowdfunding campaign for new Hiawatha Park Playground ends in 6 days
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift bringing Eras Concert film to Thomas Theaters
Lake Antoine Park History Wall.
Lake Antoine Park Beach House has new history wall
Instead of a ribbon, they cut a log to open the dinner portion of the evening.
The Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo opens with log-cutting ceremony