New golf course to open at Aspen Ridge Elementary School this spring

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspen Ridge Elementary School is bringing a new kind of sport to campus this spring.

Teachers said the school’s West End Trails class will build a disc golf course with nine holes outside and around the school. The Upper Peninsula Disc Golf Association has donated nine baskets. The school’s environmental science teacher Kurt Corcoran said he and the students will build the course starting Saturdau. Aspen Ridge 8th grader Andy Ostola said this future course is exciting for many reasons.

“We will get to play disc golf,” Ostola said. “Many people didn’t even know and had little idea of what it was at the time. Not many schools or districts can even say that they have played disc golf before.”

Corcoran said he did this because it gives students a break from a traditional class setting. He said the class will be using money they have collected from the fundraising for the building. He also said the courses should be complete by the spring.

