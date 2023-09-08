MTU President Dr. Rick Koubek visits Upper MI Today

The president since 2018, Koubek opened up about enrollment, preparing for Finlandia transfer students, and how he spends his time outside of the office
Jennifer and Elizabeth celebrate the Detroit Lions big win, contemplate a lobster signaling an early winter, and chat about the one chip challenge
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - MTU President Dr. Rick Koubek visited the set of Upper Michigan Today just a day after MTU released this year’s enrollment numbers. This year marks the third consecutive year of overall enrollment growth and marks the most Huskies on campus since 1983.

Dr. Koubek equates the increase in students to a shift in focus at the university to student outcomes
Between his family, three dogs, gardening, adventuring and sailing, Dr. Koubek stays plenty busy enjoying U.P. life
While Dr. Koubek isn't a fan of word games, we played along and did quite well with the word scramble

