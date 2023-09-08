MTU President Dr. Rick Koubek visits Upper MI Today

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - MTU President Dr. Rick Koubek visited the set of Upper Michigan Today just a day after MTU released this year’s enrollment numbers. This year marks the third consecutive year of overall enrollment growth and marks the most Huskies on campus since 1983.

Dr. Koubek equates the increase in students to a shift in focus at the university to student outcomes

Between his family, three dogs, gardening, adventuring and sailing, Dr. Koubek stays plenty busy enjoying U.P. life

While Dr. Koubek isn't a fan of word games, we played along and did quite well with the word scramble

