MTU President Dr. Rick Koubek visits Upper MI Today
The president since 2018, Koubek opened up about enrollment, preparing for Finlandia transfer students, and how he spends his time outside of the office
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - MTU President Dr. Rick Koubek visited the set of Upper Michigan Today just a day after MTU released this year’s enrollment numbers. This year marks the third consecutive year of overall enrollment growth and marks the most Huskies on campus since 1983.
