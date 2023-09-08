MTU announces highest overall enrollment in 40 years, third year of consecutive growth

The university has 7,320 students enrolled this year, including 1,463 first-year students, with overall enrollment up by 3.5% since last fall.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Enrollment numbers at Michigan Tech University (MTU) have reached new milestones for the fall semester.

“Michigan Tech now has the largest overall student body since 1983,” said MTU President Rick Koubek. “And we’ve had three years of record-setting new freshmen class.”

The university has 7,320 students enrolled this year. This includes 1,463 first-year students, with overall enrollment up by 3.5% since last fall. There are also more women on campus than ever, with 2,206 making up 30% of the overall student body.

According to MTU Director of Admissions Beth Fitzpatrick, this comes down to strategy.

“We really developed a strategic plan so that we can think about our enrollment in a strategic way,” said Fitzpatrick. “So, really intentionally have this increase of going more nationwide with the students we enroll here.”

Fitzpatrick said this strategy is fueled by marketing and the university’s academic reputation. In addition to neighboring states, the university has also upped marketing in states with interest in the university.

“We have some specific states that we really try to pull students from,” continued Fitzpatrick. “Because we’ve seen increased interest from students in those states. We have students that are coming from Texas, from California, from the East Coast, New York, really all over the place now to Michigan Tech, because they’ve heard about the reputation that we have.”

Fitzpatrick said the university has increased enrollment on an international scale as well, with students coming from countries such as India and Nigeria.

This monitored growth is also taking into account the need for additional housing. This is partially why the new residence hall outside the Rozsa Center is being constructed.

“We need to show that we have years of increased growth,” added Fitzpatrick. “And because we’ve had that, now we can really look forward to building this residence hall and knowing we’ll be able to fill it at the same time.”

Groundbreaking for the new hall is slated to happen this fall.

