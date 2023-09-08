From Michigan with Love: Scarves of Westwood, Cask & Kettle, Smokey Michigan

Fall essentials to get cozy and stylish
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Franklin Dohanyos speaks with Pavlina Osta on the two sisters behind the Scarves of Westwood, Cask & Kettle’s new fall flavor, and the perfect gift box for any foodie.

To purchase Scarves of Westwood, click here.

To purchase Cask & Kettle, click here.

To purchase Smokey Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
UPDATE: Ironwood woman guilty of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County sentenced to prison
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says scheme didn’t seem serious
Sawmill operator agrees to compliance with federal child labor laws after Wisconsin teen suffers fatal injuries operating dangerous machinery

Latest News

Barrel and Beam Brewery's cellar.
“Like Christmas in September” Barrel and Beam Brewery gearing up for Beer Fest
INTV+ Starts Sept. 11
Gray Television’s InvestigateTV+ launches Monday afternoon on TV6
File photo of money
Attorney General charges Ontonagon man with embezzlement from vulnerable adult
You can watch this news magazine show weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Gray Television’s InvestigateTV+ launches Monday afternoon on TV6