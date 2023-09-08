Marquette Township Fire Department responds to car fire in Target parking lot

MARQUETTE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - One lane of Wright Street in Marquette Township was partially blocked Friday afternoon as crews responded to a vehicle fire.

A TV6 reporter on scene who spoke to first responders said a van began having vehicle trouble on US-41. When it began smoking, the driver pulled into the parking lot of Target near Wright Street, where the van went up in flames.

A Marquette County Sheriff’s deputy said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and that they got out of the van without injuries.

The reporter on scene said no flames were visible by 3:40 p.m.

The Marquette Township Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Michigan State Police were on scene.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.