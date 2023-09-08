Marquette firefighters fundraise for youth sports

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Firefighters put on a fundraiser at the corner of 3rd and Hewitt Streets.

They spent six hours collecting donations from drivers at the busy intersection. Event organizers said the firefighters donate to local youth sports teams from a community fund.

Firefighter paramedic Kevin Serkowski said this is just one of many fundraisers Marquette firefighters put on throughout the year.

“This is one of the main events that we try to do just to get within the community,” Serkowski said. “We ring the bell for Salvation Army. We work, for example, with Marquette Marathon. We’ve done it before for medical coverage. Just to not only show our support for the community with response but also outside in any way that we can.”

Serkowski said Marquette firefighters had no specific goal for money raised and any donation helps.

