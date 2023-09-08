“Like Christmas in September” Barrel and Beam Brewery gearing up for Beer Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Raise your glass because Barrel and Beam Brewery is coming to the 14th Annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival on Saturday, September 9th!

The Marquette brewery will pour three craft beers: “Spooky Creek”, a newly released cherry sour blend, “KM Ale”, a farmhouse sour produced in collaboration with the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in 2021, and Sathi beer.

Kevin McKinney, the brewery’s sales and distribution manager, explains what you can expect from Saturday’s festival.

Kevin McKinney tells the TV6 News Team what craft beers Barrel and Beam will bring to the festival.

Barrel and Beam will host a party on Friday evening in preparation for the festival. Patrons will enjoy cellar beer and a taco bar while listening to live music. The brewery will also host a brunch on Sunday, September 8th from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Nick Vancourt say the upcoming weekend of festivities will feel like “Christmas in September”.

Nick Vancourt tells the TV6 News Team what to expect from the festivities in preparation for the festival.

The 14th Annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival will kick off Saturday, September 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette and will conclude around 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person in advance. To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.