“Like Christmas in September” Barrel and Beam Brewery gearing up for Beer Fest

Barrel and Beam Brewery in Marquette reveals to the TV6 News Team what craft beers are coming to the festival.
Barrel and Beam Brewery's cellar.
Barrel and Beam Brewery's cellar.(Robert Rosiak)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Raise your glass because Barrel and Beam Brewery is coming to the 14th Annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival on Saturday, September 9th!

The Marquette brewery will pour three craft beers: “Spooky Creek”, a newly released cherry sour blend, “KM Ale”, a farmhouse sour produced in collaboration with the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in 2021, and Sathi beer.

Kevin McKinney, the brewery’s sales and distribution manager, explains what you can expect from Saturday’s festival.

Kevin McKinney tells the TV6 News Team what craft beers Barrel and Beam will bring to the festival.

Barrel and Beam will host a party on Friday evening in preparation for the festival. Patrons will enjoy cellar beer and a taco bar while listening to live music. The brewery will also host a brunch on Sunday, September 8th from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Nick Vancourt say the upcoming weekend of festivities will feel like “Christmas in September”.

Nick Vancourt tells the TV6 News Team what to expect from the festivities in preparation for the festival.

The 14th Annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival will kick off Saturday, September 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette and will conclude around 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person in advance. To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
UPDATE: Ironwood woman guilty of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County sentenced to prison
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says scheme didn’t seem serious
Sawmill operator agrees to compliance with federal child labor laws after Wisconsin teen suffers fatal injuries operating dangerous machinery

Latest News

INTV+ Starts Sept. 11
Gray Television’s InvestigateTV+ launches Monday afternoon on TV6
File photo of money
Attorney General charges Ontonagon man with embezzlement from vulnerable adult
Fall essentials to get cozy and stylish
From Michigan with Love: Scarves of Westwood, Cask & Kettle, Smokey Michigan
You can watch this news magazine show weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Gray Television’s InvestigateTV+ launches Monday afternoon on TV6