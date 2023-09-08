Lake Antoine Park Beach House has new history wall

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors to the Lake Antoine Park Beach House will see a new history wall highlighting the founding of the area, important businesses and sites nearby, and a history of recreation at the lake.

Wednesday night, the Lake Antoine Park Partners held an ice cream social during the official unveiling of the history wall. Members of that group say they collected stories and old photos and then went to work on the design.

“So we started pouring through those and picking and choosing. It was the hardest to figure out how we would order them, how we would make up the panels but eventually we decided to do it chronologically and by topic,” said Ann Hruska, Lake Antoine Park Partners treasurer.

It’s taken a year and a half and about $8,000 to complete the history wall project. A big boost for the partners came in the form of a grant.

“We had a grant from the Dickinson Area Community Foundation, that was the main impetuous behind it, we got about $5,000 from the Community Foundation in their 2022 grant cycle,” Hruska added.

Hruska says the Park Partners wanted to install the history wall to remind visitors how special the lake and the park are.

“I love it because other people love it too, I see how special it is to other people and I know that park space is really important to the quality of life in the area and we don’t have anything like this park anyplace else in Dickinson County of this size that draws the number of people.”

This Saturday, people can see the new history wall as the Lake Antoine Park Partners host the sixth annual Crafty Flea Market. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., more than 80 vendors will be at the park selling their hand-crafted items. It’s the largest fundraiser for the park partners.

