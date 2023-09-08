Ishpeming Lions to give free glasses to those in need

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County Lions Club is helping make sure everyone has the glasses they need free of charge.

The Ishpeming Lions Club will be hosting their Spectacle Spectacular Saturday. The event will provide upcycled and previously used eyeglass frames.

President of the Ishpeming Lions Club Kurt Kipling says the event is just one way the club can give back to the community.

“We have glasses for everybody, and you can come in and try them on. If you like the frames, they’re free. If you happen to try on a pair and your eyes adjust to them and you want to keep the glasses, just the way you are you can take them,” Kipling said.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown Ishpeming VFW.

