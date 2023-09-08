High school students explore careers at logging expo

High school students wait in line to order lunch during field trip day at the Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - High schoolers joined the crowds at the Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo Friday.

It was field trip day and day two of the event at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

Senior Callie Alwine came with her environmental science class from Kingsford High School.

She said the equipment at the logging expo was new to her, and she also found information relevant to her future goals.

“There’s a lot of machines that I know nothing about, and they’re cool,” Alwine said. “But there’s also a lot of other things. I’ve read signs about forestry, learned what it’s about and how it works.”

Callie said she hopes to pursue a career in forestry.

“I think it’s so cool,” she said. “Because wood can be used to make such important things, but we can’t just use all of our logs and all of our woods.”

Expo organizers said field trip days are held to get youth interested in logging and related fields, such as forestry and environmental science.

Kingsford H.S. environmental science teacher Robert Martonen said the expo has helped some of his students do just that.

“Based on going on field trips and going to events like these and talking to foresters, they will actually hone in on their interest on what kind of career that they want to go into,” Martonen said.

Students were also excited to do hands on activities.

“We’re gonna be doing some simulators later today about logging, putting some logs up on the semis,” North Dickinson senior Colm MacFadyen said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Saturday is the last day of the logging expo.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and close at 1 p.m.

