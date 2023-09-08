The Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo opens with log-cutting ceremony

Instead of a ribbon, they cut a log to open the dinner portion of the evening.
Instead of a ribbon, they cut a log to open the dinner portion of the evening.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 77th annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo opened with a ceremony and dinner on Thursday.

The ceremony started with a helicopter and a two-man power saw. The helicopter flew in the guest of honor, the director of the Michigan Department of Transportation. Then, instead of a traditional ribbon cutting, they sawed a log in half to open the dinner portion of the evening.

Denny Olson, a Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association member, said the trade show is a good time for everyone to get together.

“It’s a great time to network and tell a few stories and enjoy each other’s company. I’ve been blessed to get introduced to this in 1974, and I just love it,” said Olson.

On Friday the trade show is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba. Admission is $20, and kids under 18 get in free.

