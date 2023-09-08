Great Lakes Logging Expo kicks off Thursday in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 77th annual Great Lakes Logging Expo began at the U.P. State Fairgrounds Thursday with record numbers of vendors and exhibitors.

Expo organizers said the number of exhibitors last year was 130. Thursday, 160 opened the three-day event filled with special deals, demonstrations and competitions. Chainsaw carving and log moving are just two of the activities happening at the expo.

Logger Jason Cordes from downstate. He’s been coming to the event for 30 years and hopes to find some answers this year.

“And see kind of a market pulse of what’s going on,” Cordes said. “Things are kind of slow in our industry, and everybody’s just kind of seeing of what can be done to make it better.”

Cordes said he also came to check out new equipment.

“You know, new technologies,” Cordes said. “There’s always something a little different every year.”

Expo goers can take advantage of the special deals on offer, but there’s more to do than shop.

Marcus Steigerwaldt, director of sales for Komatsu Forest Products North America and TimberPro, has exhibited at the expo for 20 years. He said he’s looking forward to Komatsu’s annual competition.

“One big, exciting thing we have at this show is we host the Forwarder competition, which we’ve done for many years,” Steigerwaldt said. “We have 20 contestants that compete head-to-head in a skills competition.”

The Forwarder is used to carry logs out of the woods.

“It’s a good opportunity for customers that don’t drive our brand to experience a kind of live demonstration of the machine, with them in the machine,” he said.

Winners can take home cash prizes, the grand prize being an all-expenses paid hunting trip. Expo attendees can also take advantage of fun activities and climb into or on some of the heavy equipment.

“I’m here to bring a good time for the event goers, bring the axe throwing,” said TJ Atchison, axe-throwing expert. “We also have some yard games.”

The Expo is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $20 and covers both days. Entrance to the Expo is free for kids under 18 years old.

