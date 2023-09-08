Golf Classic held at Wawonowin Country Club

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation hosted its 8th annual Golf Classic Friday.

It partnered with the Marquette County Cares Coalition for the event at Wawonowin Country Club. The coalition aims to prevent teens from engaging in harmful behaviors before reaching adulthood.

West End Health Foundation board member Kori Bjorne said this type of event is vital in giving back to the community.

“It’s a great charitable event,” Bjorne said. “All of the money that we raise from sponsorships and registrations goes directly to prevention in youth schools through the Marquette County Health Department and the Marquette County Cares Coalition.”

The event ended with an awards ceremony in the clubhouse.

