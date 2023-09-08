Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police detectives are investigating why a Florida man lit patrol vehicles on fire and shot at them Wednesday morning.

The MSP said Friday that the 39-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition. He was injured after shooting toward troopers Thursday afternoon.

Police started looking for the man after he drove into the driveway of the MSP Sault Ste. Marie post around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and doused several patrol vehicles with gasoline and set them on fire. Surveillance images show the man then pulled a rifle out of his SUV and fired multiple rounds into and around the patrol vehicles.

The man’s motive is unknown. Detectives are now working on that part of the case, the MSP says. Police spent all resources Wednesday and Thursday trying to identify and find him. After an extensive investigation and multiple tips, the suspect’s location was found on Riverside Rd. south of Sault Ste. Marie.

Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team carried out a search warrant. At that time, the suspect fired gunshots toward troopers, and troopers returned fire. Police say the man was taken by ambulance to My Michigan Medical Center. No officers were injured. The man’s name has not been released.

Police say maximum charges are being sought.

Pictures from the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post driveway show three MSP cruisers with severe fire damage and a fourth with moderate fire damage.

