Dead River Coffee to host clothing swap, jewelry pop-up Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have any unwanted clothing, look no further. Dead River Coffee in Marquette is hosting a clothing swap.

You can bring your clean, unwanted clothes to the coffee shop until Sunday. There will also be a sustainable jewelry pop-up by artist Madie Loebig or ‘DumpsterSlayer444′.

Loebig said the jewelry is made of upcycled and found materials.

Mckenna Brice, a Dead River Coffee barista, said this is a way for Dead River to help the community.

“Help the community with getting a new wardrobe for the fall, it’s really fun for a lot of college students to come and share wardrobes with each other and talk clothes and drink coffee,” said Brice.

The Clothing Swap is Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dead River Coffee is open Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

