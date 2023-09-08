Dead River Coffee to host clothing swap, jewelry pop-up Sunday

You can bring your clean, unwanted clothes to the coffee shop until the swap on Sunday.
You can bring your clean, unwanted clothes to the coffee shop until the swap on Sunday.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have any unwanted clothing, look no further. Dead River Coffee in Marquette is hosting a clothing swap.

You can bring your clean, unwanted clothes to the coffee shop until Sunday. There will also be a sustainable jewelry pop-up by artist Madie Loebig or ‘DumpsterSlayer444′.

Loebig said the jewelry is made of upcycled and found materials.

Mckenna Brice, a Dead River Coffee barista, said this is a way for Dead River to help the community.

“Help the community with getting a new wardrobe for the fall, it’s really fun for a lot of college students to come and share wardrobes with each other and talk clothes and drink coffee,” said Brice.

The Clothing Swap is Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dead River Coffee is open Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
UPDATE: Ironwood woman guilty of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County sentenced to prison
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says scheme didn’t seem serious
Sawmill operator agrees to compliance with federal child labor laws after Wisconsin teen suffers fatal injuries operating dangerous machinery

Latest News

The van began having vehicle trouble and smoking on US-41.
Marquette Township Fire Department responds to car fire in Target parking lot
Bartender pours a beer at Barrel + Beam
Barrel + Beam hosts party to kick off 14th annual UP Beer Festival
Remains identified of Michigan airman who died in crash following WWII bombing raid on Japan
The Food Pantry is open to any student, staff or faculty member.
NMU Food Pantry is open for students, faculty